MVP: Vinson & Elkins' Ephraim 'Fry' Wernick

Law360 (October 1, 2021, 3:13 PM EDT) -- Fry Wernick of Vinson & Elkins LLP's government investigations and white collar group represented MoneyGram International, Inc. on a deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice, leading to the...

To view the full article, register now.