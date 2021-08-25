Pharmacy Operator Hits Ex-Employee With Trade Secrets Suit

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 5:27 PM EDT) -- Genoa Healthcare has launched a lawsuit in Ohio federal court seeking to block the former site manager of one of its pharmacies from operating a competing pharmacy less than a quarter mile away. In a Tuesday complaint, Genoa sued former employee Heidi L. Geib and the business she allegedly recently opened, Wooster Pharmacy LLC, which does business as Heidi's Pharmacy. Geib worked for Genoa for more than a decade but recently opened her own pharmacy just 0.2 of a mile away from the site she formerly worked at, the lawsuit alleged. On the opening day of Heidi's Pharmacy, it asked that...

