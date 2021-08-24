Crypto Biz Blockstream Raises $210M For Bitcoin Mining Tech

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 7:36 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency infrastructure company Blockstream said Tuesday it raised $210 million a Series B funding round that will go toward its Bitcoin mining operations and bolstering its technology. Canada-headquartered Blockstream said the funding round gives it a $3.2 billion valuation. The company focuses on technologies such as Bitcoin mining, storage and transaction settlement, and boasts a satellite network to help enable high-quality connections to Bitcoin's blockchain, its website says. The latest funds will go toward boosting Blockstream's mining efforts, including by acquiring mining-equipment company Spondoolies, the announcement said. Cryptocurrency mining refers to the use of computing to verify transactions. Blockstream says its...

