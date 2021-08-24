CIT Grants Duty-Free Treatment For Logitech Cameras

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 7:58 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade granted duty-free treatment to Logitech Inc.'s videoconferencing cameras Tuesday, ruling that the government incorrectly classified the merchandise as "television cameras" to apply a 2.1% tariff. Logitech has been feuding with the government for years over the proper classification of its merchandise, broadly categorized as webcams and conference cams. After a bench trial, CIT Judge Leo M. Gordon ruled that the goods are primarily used for two-way communication, rather than for one-way broadcasting. "The camera, internal microphones, and on-board synchronization software all work together to allow for the subject merchandise to facilitate real-time communication," Judge Gordon...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS