Ex-Insurance Execs Must Repay Salaries After £11M Fraud

Law360, London (August 25, 2021, 1:19 PM BST) -- A London appeals court reduced on Wednesday the amount of money that former three insurance executives must return after being convicted of defrauding their former employer, although the judges largely upheld findings that their salaries, pensions and bonuses could be confiscated. Paul Asplin and David Kearns can account for tax on their earnings and benefits when calculating the money they owe their former employer, DAS Legal Expenses Insurance Company Ltd., the Court of Appeal ruled. The decision is likely to reduce the combined £6.8 million that Asplin, the former chief executive, and Kearns, the ex-general manager, have to repay by subtracting...

