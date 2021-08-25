Feds Score Win Against Latest Mo. River Depletion Suit

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 4:55 PM EDT) -- A Missouri federal judge shut down the Show-Me state's latest attempt to block a proposal for bringing Missouri River water to eastern North Dakota, finding the federal government adequately weighed the various environmental impacts before giving the project its blessing. U.S. District Judge Nanette K. Laughrey granted summary judgment in favor of the U.S. Department of the Interior's Bureau of Reclamation and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in an order Tuesday. The court said that contrary to Missouri's allegations, the federal government and the state agency proposing the project sufficiently considered how the Central North Dakota Water Supply Project would...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS