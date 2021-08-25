Biden Admin. Cracks Down On W.Va. Mine Reclamation

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 6:10 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration has demanded better data on the solvency of West Virginia's mine reclamation fund after the state said that the bankruptcy of even one coal mine could've upended the entire system. The Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement on Monday told the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection that its reclamation fund, which is responsible for over 100 permits issued for coal mining, is out of compliance with the Surface Coal Mining and Reclamation Act and needs to be amended. The office said a review of the program, spurred by a letter it received in December highlighting funding...

