BigLaw Vaccine Mandates Come To 3 More Firms

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Three large law firms, Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, Dentons and Husch Blackwell LLP, have recently instituted policies requiring attorneys and staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19, following approximately 50 other major firms that have done so in recent months. Orrick, which is based in San Francisco and has offices across the globe, on Wednesday provided Law360 Pulse with a summary of an internal update letting personnel know that the firm will require vaccination for all workers and guests entering its buildings or attending events in the U.S., with accommodations for employees who cannot be vaccinated. The firm also announced that...

