Alpha Latam Files Ch. 11 Sale Plan With October Auction

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 5:07 PM EDT) -- Latin American payday lender Alpha Latam Management LLC filed a bidding procedures proposal late Tuesday in Delaware bankruptcy court that calls for an Oct. 28 auction as it pursues a Chapter 11 sale of its assets. In the motion, the debtor said it has been exploring a sale of its assets for several months after determining that such a transaction would maximize their value for the benefit of creditors, and told the court that a bankruptcy sale was the best way to accomplish that goal. "During their prepetition negotiations and restructuring analysis, it became evident that the best way to maximize...

