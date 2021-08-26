8th Circ. Says No Defense Owed To Firm In Collection Suit

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 12:51 PM EDT) -- Cincinnati Insurance Co. had no duty to defend a debt collection firm in a woman's suit accusing it of wrongfully garnishing her wages, the Eighth Circuit ruled, finding that coverage was barred by the policy's exclusion for violations of statutes. The appeals court said Wednesday that emotional injuries Charlene Williams said she suffered flowed from Rodenburg Law Firm's alleged violation of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The Eighth Circuit panel rejected the firm's argument that Williams' alleged injuries resulted solely from its contacting her employer about garnishing her wages. The exclusion in the firm's umbrella policy with Cincinnati, the panel said,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS