Reed Smith Cuts 66 Secretaries From US, UK

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 4:16 PM EDT) -- About 66 legal secretaries working for Reed Smith LLP in the United States and the United Kingdom have agreed to leave their jobs, the firm confirmed on Wednesday. Reed Smith expects 44 secretaries in the U.S. will depart through a voluntary separation program while 22 secretaries in the U.K. will participate in a voluntary severance program, according to a statement by the firm. "We are grateful for the contributions they have all made to the firm," Reed Smith said in the statement. Reed Smith announced the voluntary programs in June, as it moves to modernize its business through a connectivity initiative...

