Spencer Fane To Combine With Nashville's Bone McAllester

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 2:17 PM EDT) -- Spencer Fane LLP is set to combine with the 40-attorney Nashville, Tennessee, firm Bone McAllester Norton PLLC, according to an announcement Wednesday. The combination, set to go into effect on Oct. 1, will create a combined firm of roughly 340 attorneys across 20 offices. The firms said that the combination was driven by a shared culture, compatible business models and a desire to expand in order to meet client demand. "As law firms contemplate combining businesses, it's important to consider two critical factors — whether the combination will drive more value to our clients and whether there is a strong cultural...

