NJ Supreme Court Outlines New Action Plan For Equal Justice

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 4:21 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Wednesday announced a series of initiatives to explore how to increase fairness and equity in the state's court system. The announcement comes a year after the state's high court issued its inaugural Action Plan for Ensuring Equal Justice to identify nine areas of improvement aimed at eliminating disparities within the court system and removing institutional obstacles to justice. Some of those areas included increasing support of juvenile rehabilitation, using more inclusive language and requiring anti-bias training. Since the action plan was published, the state's judiciary has "achieved measurable results for all nine items, including both...

