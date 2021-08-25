Thai Regulator Proposes New Rules For Digital Asset Custody

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 5:51 PM EDT) -- Thailand's securities regulator on Wednesday suggested new rules for digital asset custodians that aim to tighten safeguards for investors' digital assets as well as their fiat money. The Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand is seeking public comment on the proposed amendments, which would prohibit digital asset custodians from using client assets for the benefit of other clients or parties, and assets would have to be reconciled every day. The amendments would also require similar safeguards for custody of fiat money as digital assets: Fiat withdrawals and transfers would be subject to decentralized approval and multisign approval principle, and fiat assets...

