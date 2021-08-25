Apex Prevails In Battle For Sanne With £1.51B Agreement

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 5:48 PM EDT) -- Private equity-backed Apex Group will pay about £1.51 billion ($2.1 billion) to acquire London asset manager Sanne Group, the companies said Wednesday, in a move that comes mere months after Sanne rejected a roughly £1.34 billion buyout bid from Cinven. Under the terms of the all-cash transaction, an affiliate of Apex Group Ltd. called Apex Acquisition Co. Ltd. will pay 920 pence per share for Jersey, U.K.-based Sanne Group, according to a statement. The Sanne board of directors is unanimously recommending that shareholders vote in favor of the deal. Apex is majority owned by private equity firm Genstar Capital. Rupert Robson,...

