MVP: Debevoise & Plimpton's Jonathan Adler

Law360 (September 24, 2021, 4:33 PM EDT) -- Jonathan Adler co-led a Debevoise & Plimpton LLP team that advised Clayton Dubilier & Rice on a $16 billion buyout fund, CD&R's most recent and largest to date, landing him a...

To view the full article, register now.