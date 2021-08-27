Santander US Names New Chief Risk Officer

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 3:47 PM EDT) -- Santander Holdings USA Inc., a subsidiary of Madrid-based Banco Santander SA, has elevated its head of risk analytics and chief model risk officer to the post of chief risk officer. Ashwani Aggarwal will oversee and provide strategic direction for the company's risk management and compliance programs and its U.S. businesses, Santander US said on Aug. 24. The company said Aggarwal and his team will work closely with Santander's leaders as it seeks "an appropriate balance between risk and business needs, and to operate Santander US in a safe and sound manner." "Ashwani not only has impressive experience, and a deep understanding...

