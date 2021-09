MVP: Ropes & Gray's Marc Biamonte & Lindsey Goldstein

Law360 (September 29, 2021, 4:25 PM EDT) -- Marc Biamonte and Lindsey Goldstein of Ropes & Gray LLP counseled AlpInvest Partners as it raised $9 billion for AlpInvest Secondaries Program VII's closing in December 2020, which was greater than...

To view the full article, register now.