Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Texas County's Early Win In Ex-Clerk's Assault Case Set Aside

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 4:49 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has made an abrupt reversal in a case accusing a former county judge of sexually assaulting a clerk, seemingly reopening the suit one day after granting summary judgment to the former official's county.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan Hightower had granted summary judgment to Burleson County, Texas, on Tuesday in the sexual assault case. However, she set aside that order on Wednesday, declining to issue a final judgment in the case.

Judge Hightower did not say why she went back on her previous opinion in the set-aside motion, only writing that there will be a further order by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!