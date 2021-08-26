Texas County's Early Win In Ex-Clerk's Assault Case Set Aside

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 4:49 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has made an abrupt reversal in a case accusing a former county judge of sexually assaulting a clerk, seemingly reopening the suit one day after granting summary judgment to the former official's county. U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan Hightower had granted summary judgment to Burleson County, Texas, on Tuesday in the sexual assault case. However, she set aside that order on Wednesday, declining to issue a final judgment in the case. Judge Hightower did not say why she went back on her previous opinion in the set-aside motion, only writing that there will be a further order by...

