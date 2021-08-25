Big Tobacco Could Dominate Legal Pot, Colo. AG Warns

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 8:57 PM EDT) -- Colorado's attorney general has urged congressional leaders considering how and whether to legalize marijuana nationwide not to let the tobacco industry erase the policy gains states have made in creating equitable, locally managed cannabis markets. In a letter to lawmakers on Tuesday, Attorney General Phil Weiser pushed for a "cooperative federalism" model for cannabis, whereby federal policy would take cues and learn lessons from the states that have been regulating the drug for nearly a decade in some cases. "If a national market is not rolled-out carefully and in stages, large companies, particularly existing tobacco-focused companies, will be able to move...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS