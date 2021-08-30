What The Judiciary's Font Recommendations Can Teach Us

Law360 (August 30, 2021, 2:02 PM EDT) -- Earlier this year, appellate practitioners around the country learned that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, perhaps the second most powerful court in the country, had had it with Garamond. In a short but firm edict strongly encouraging its practitioners to use readable fonts, it singled out Garamond, with its elegant loops and delicate shoulders, for illegibility. Because this is the kind of thing that passes for news in the collegial — even genteel — world of appellate practice, there was immediate buzz on #AppellateTwitter and then, just as predictably, a raft of blog posts and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS