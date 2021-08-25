CytRx Investor Seeks Records To Investigate Share Increase

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 9:23 PM EDT) -- A stockholder of biopharmaceutical company CytRx Corp. filed suit Wednesday in Delaware Chancery Court requesting records to investigate potential breaches of fiduciary duty by the company's directors and officers in connection with a proposal to increase company shares and "apparent mismanagement" of its experimental drugs. Kerem Koçer, who filed suit after the company rejected his demand to inspect its books and records earlier this month, said his request was prompted by CytRx's announcement in July of a securities purchase agreement that involves a proposed increase in the number of authorized shares. Koçer questions the purported reason for the deal, which he...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS