Firm Must Dish On $40M Deal In Tax Fraud Suit, US Says

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 3:23 PM EDT) -- A New York federal court should force a law firm to comply with a subpoena inquiring into a $40 million transaction it designed to potentially shield a deceased diamond mogul's assets from taxes, the U.S. said. The U.S. asked the court Wednesday to force Meltzer Lippe Goldstein & Breitstone LLP to comply with a subpoena seeking to depose the firm and get information on the estate planning transaction the government claims fraudulently sheltered Chaim Lax's assets from taxes. One of the estate's executors, Zlaty Schwartz, has used the firm's advice as her defense in the government's $61 million tax fraud suit...

