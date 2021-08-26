Powell, Wood Among Attys Sanctioned Over Election Suit

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 12:04 AM EDT) -- Sidney Powell and L. Lin Wood were among nine lawyers hit with sanctions Wednesday for their November lawsuit challenging the results of the 2020 election, litigation that a Michigan federal judge slammed as a "historic and profound abuse of the judicial process." L. Lin Wood was one of nine pro-Trump attorneys sanctioned on Wednesday over their suit challenging the validity of the 2020 presidential election. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) U.S. District Judge Linda V. Parker sanctioned nine attorneys involved in filing the suit, ordering them to pay the city of Detroit and state of Michigan's legal fees as well as attend continuing legal education...

