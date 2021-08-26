Girardi's Daughter Received Firm Client's Lottery Winnings

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 4:28 PM EDT) -- Girardi Keese assigned $372,000 from a client's lottery jackpot to founder Thomas V. Girardi's daughter, according to documents obtained by Law360, in an unusual attorney fee arrangement that experts say raises serious ethical concerns. Part of a settlement for clients of former Girardi Keese lawyer David Lira was assigned to his wife, Jacqueline Lira, and mother-in-law, Erika Girardi, according to documents obtained by Law360. (AP Photo/Christopher Weber) Lottery payments to Girardi's wife, Erika Girardi, were disclosed earlier this year when the firm's bankruptcy trustee sought to recover the funds. But Law360 obtained unredacted court documents showing that Jacqueline Lira — who is...

