FCA Warns Binance's Poor Cooperation Blocks Supervision

Law360, London (August 26, 2021, 2:31 PM BST) -- Britain's financial watchdog has decided that a local unit of Binance Group cannot be effectively supervised after it found that the world's largest global cryptocurrency exchange failed to cooperate properly. The Financial Conduct Authority said in a supervisory notice dated June 25, but not published until Tuesday, that Binance Markets Ltd. responded badly to requests for information and refused to answer basic questions, including queries about money laundering. The FCA delayed publication of the notice to give the company time to reply. Binance Markets failed to identify the legal entity behind the website www.binance.com and did not submit details about how...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS