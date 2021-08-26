Stallard Guides GRP-Owned Higos' Deal For Regional Broker

Law360, London (August 26, 2021, 6:17 PM BST) -- Private equity-backed insurance broker Higos Insurance Services Ltd. said on Thursday that it had bought smaller regional rival Web Shaw Ltd. Higos, which is the southwest England hub for insurance acquisition vehicle Global Risk Partners, said the deal had already received regulatory clearance. GRP declined to comment on how much it paid for Cornwall-based Web Shaw, which trades under the brand name Jacksons. GRP was advised on the deal by its in-house legal team and DMH Stallard. Jacksons was advised by Wilde Law. "Jacksons is a high quality, well-managed local independent broker and just the sort of business we're keen to...

