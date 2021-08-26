Job Market For New Grads Stays Resilient Amid COVID-19

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 2:10 PM EDT) -- The employment rate for class of 2020 law school graduates declined only slightly when compared to the previous year, according to new data released Thursday, in a sign that the job market remained resilient for lawyers entering the profession during a global health pandemic. !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(e){if(void 0!==e.data["datawrapper-height"]){var t=document.querySelectorAll("iframe");for(var a in e.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var r=0;r The findings, published by the National Association for Law Placement, reveal that 88.4% of more than 33,000 law school graduates from the class of 2020 reported being employed 10 months following graduation, down just 1.9 percentage points from the class of 2019. Similarly, 74.6% of 2020 graduates reported taking...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS