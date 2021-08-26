MoFo Rolls Out Vaccine Mandate Ahead Of Office Reopenings

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Morrison & Foerster LLP has joined a host of firms asking their attorneys to be fully immunized against COVID-19 ahead of their plans to reopen offices in October, Law360 Pulse learned on Thursday. The San Francisco-based BigLaw firm is requiring both its U.K. and U.S. workforce to provide proof of vaccination to come into the office. In the U.S., the firm plans to reopen on Oct. 18, a spokesperson told Law360 Pulse. In the firm's U.K. offices, the reopening will be more gradual, with attorneys coming in one day a week beginning Sept. 13 and twice weekly starting Oct. 18, according...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS