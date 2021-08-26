EPA Illegally Destroying Water, Chemical Records, Group Says

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 4:42 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has been illegally trashing communications and drafts of documents related to chemical risk assessments and a controversial Clean Water Act rule, a green group alleged Thursday. The EPA routinely allows original versions of its internal communications and draft documents to be erased when they are edited, Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility said in a complaint filed with the National Archives and Records Administration. The agency allegedly also fails to properly require software settings that would track changes made to documents and who made them. "It is as if EPA memorializes its internal decision-making in disappearing ink,"...

