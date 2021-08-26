Zydus To Appeal Takeda's Antitrust Win In Drug Patent Row

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 6:23 PM EDT) -- Zydus Pharmaceuticals Inc. moved Wednesday to appeal the dismissal of its antitrust counterclaims accusing Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. of filing sham patent litigation to delay competition for heartburn medication Prevacid. In its one-paragraph notice, Zydus said it would be asking the Third Circuit to upend "each and every part" of Chief U.S. District Judge Freda L. Wolfson's late July ruling. The New Jersey federal judge ended Zydus' claims that Takeda launched its complaint only to prolong the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval of Zydus' generic, siding with Takeda's arguments that it enjoyed immunity under the Noerr-Pennington doctrine, which extends First...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS