Owner Of 4 La. Subways Sues Insurer Over Hurricane Losses

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 2:54 PM EDT) -- The owner of four Louisiana Subway locations said in a dispute filed in federal court Thursday that its insurer acted in bad faith by paying nothing toward business losses caused last year by Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta. The Subway franchisee, Heather Inc., said mandatory evacuation orders and damage from the hurricanes caused it to temporarily shutter its Lake Charles, Louisiana, locations. The restaurant owner said American Fire & Casualty Co. breached the terms of its policies by failing to respond to documents demonstrating its business losses. "After the devastating effects of Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta that ripped through Lake...

