Sen. Toomey Calls For Public Input On Crypto Legislation

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 5:23 PM EDT) -- U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, the top Republican on the Senate Banking Committee, on Thursday issued a call for public input on potential legislation to clarify "ambiguity" in the legal framework for digital assets. Sen. Toomey of Pennsylvania solicited "ideas and legislative proposals" that would support the burgeoning cryptocurrency industry and clearly delineate how existing laws apply to cryptocurrencies. In particular, proposals may address how securities and tax laws apply to cryptocurrencies or tackle questions such as privacy and consumer protection, the announcement said. "Rather than trying to ignore or suppress cryptocurrency and related technologies, regulators and legislators alike need to recognize...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS