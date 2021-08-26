SEC Settles With Ark. Broker Over Muni Bond Tender Offer

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 2:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced Thursday it has settled allegations against an Arkansas-based broker-dealer and its former CEO for unfair dealing in connection with a municipal bond tender offer. The broker-dealer Crews & Associates LLC and its former CEO Rush Harding III have not admitted or denied the SEC's findings but have agreed to the commission's orders, which state they willfully violated fair dealing and supervision provisions of the Securities and Exchange Act, according to a news release. According to the SEC, Crews, at Harding's direction, recommended that a county in West Virginia use a tender offer for bonds...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS