W.Va. Royalty Law Doesn't Apply Retroactively, Judge Rules

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 8:35 PM EDT) -- A West Virginia state court judge ruled Thursday that EQT Corp. wasn't prohibited under state law from deducting post-production costs from oil and gas royalties because amendments to the statute don't apply retroactively to wells permitted before the law went into effect. Twenty-Third Judicial Circuit Judge Michael Lorensen agreed with EQT that amendments made to a West Virginia law that prohibited deducting post-production costs from royalty payments don't apply to wells in Ritchie County permitted before the changes went into effect in May 2018. EQT, therefore, acted lawfully when it deducted post-production costs when calculating payments for oil and gas produced...

