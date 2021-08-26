FDA Finds Little PFAS In Most Processed Foods

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 6:16 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday said it had found no detectable amounts of so-called forever chemicals in processed foods that it sampled, but did find levels in some fish products and protein powder. The FDA said that for the first time, it had surveyed for the per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, in nationally distributed foods, which included several baby foods. Of the 167 foods tested, 164 had no discernable levels of the chemical, but the agency did detect levels in canned tuna, fish sticks and protein powder. According to the FDA, there's no scientific evidence that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS