Hub Hires: Day Pitney, Holland & Knight, Womble Bond

Law360 (August 30, 2021, 1:13 PM EDT) -- In addition to rain and hurricane warnings, the Boston area was awash in attorney hires and other legal industry moves in August, including the wind-down of a boutique employment firm and the launch of a BigLaw outfit's local lobbying arm. Here's the latest news in the Boston legal world. Bello Welsh LLP John F. Welsh Justin Engel Alexandra Thaler Martha Zackin Hayley Cotter Ken Bello The boutique Boston employment law firm Bello Welsh LLP wound down operations in August, with all but one of its attorneys heading to Armstrong Teasdale LLP. John F. Welsh is heading to Armstrong Teasdale with four...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS