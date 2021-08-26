Ex-Girardi Attys' Contempt Hearing Delayed For Now

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 4:07 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Thursday postponed a planned September contempt hearing for two former Girardi Keese attorneys accused of covering up a theft of $2 million in client settlement funds, citing a scheduling conflict caused by pandemic safety protocols for an upcoming jury trial. The hearing had been set to take place in person in Chicago on Sept. 13 and 14. But U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin said during a teleconference Thursday that those dates now conflict with a criminal racketeering trial he is overseeing, and he isn't sure when it will be possible to hold the contempt proceedings....

