Fla. Atty Gets 5 Years For Raising Millions For Ponzi Scheme

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 9:25 PM EDT) -- A South Florida attorney received a five-year sentence Friday for his role in raising nearly $149 million from investors as part of a $322 million Ponzi scheme run through purported commercial lender 1 Global Capital LLC. U.S. District Judge Roy Altman in Fort Lauderdale handed down the statutory maximum available under a plea deal that former Kopelowitz Ostrow partner Andrew Dale Ledbetter, 79, reached with federal prosecutors earlier this year, rejecting Ledbetter's request for a downward variance to two years. The judge also ordered him to pay nearly $149 million in restitution, relinquish his law license and serve three years of supervised...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS