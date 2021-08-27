6th Circ. Revives Ex-U Of Cincinnati Worker's Race Bias Suit

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 10:35 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit has revived a racial bias lawsuit lobbed against the University of Cincinnati by a Black former employee who claims the school paid him less compared to his white counterpart, finding that the school has not successfully defended the wage disparities between the two workers. A three-judge panel unanimously ruled in its opinion Thursday that a lower court got it wrong when it handed the school an early win, pointing out that the school has failed to show why Lee Briggs, a Black man, was paid substantially less than Cassandra Wittwer, a white woman, when the two worked in...

