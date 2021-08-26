FDA Denies Marketing Applications For 55,000 E-Cig Products

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 9:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday issued the first marketing denial orders for about 55,000 flavored electronic cigarette products from three companies, saying that any of the products already on the market must be removed. The products in question from JD Nova Group LLC, Great American Vapes and Vapor Salon are nontobacco-flavored e-cigarettes that include flavors like "apple crumble, Dr. Cola and cinnamon toast cereal," which aren't shown to have enough of a benefit to adult smokers to overcome the public health threat posed by the "alarming levels of youth use," according to the FDA's announcement. "Congress gave the...

