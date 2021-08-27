Why Texas' Legal Market May Have Hit Revenue Speed Bump

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 4:20 PM EDT) -- Recent figures released by Wells Fargo Private Bank show that the Texas legal market is growing at a slower rate this year than the national market, but those figures don't paint the full picture of what is really going on in the state's legal market, experts say. Wells Fargo on Tuesday published a survey of 110 of the nation's biggest law firms that assessed how the firms fared financially over the first half of 2021. While revenue grew for the Texas-headquartered firms surveyed, the results suggested that it grew at a slower rate than any of the other regions surveyed....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS