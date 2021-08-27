Gov't Urged To Loosen Rules On New Pension Schemes

Law360, London (August 27, 2021, 1:58 PM BST) -- The government should draw up the rules over a new "third way" pension scheme more flexible to make the option more attractive to a wider range of companies, a retirement consultancy has said. Lane Clark & Peacock LLP said on Friday that options are currently limited for companies that want to design different benefit structures under draft rules for collective defined-contribution retirement plans. The consultancy set out its views in response to a consultation launched by the Department for Work and Pensions last month, which closes on Tuesday. Collective defined contribution schemes are risk-sharing pension plans that are new to the U.K., although...

