EU Tax Pro Body Wants No More Anti-Avoidance Measures

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 11:44 AM EDT) -- The European Union should not legislate further anti-tax avoidance measures, an EU tax professional lobbying body argued Friday, saying the measures already in place are sufficient. CFE Tax Advisers Europe said in an opinion statement that no additional legislation is required at the European level to prevent tax avoidance from being carried out through shell companies. The existing anti-tax avoidance directives, combined with the bloc's soft law, are enough without placing an undue compliance burden on taxpayers, the group said. "New anti-avoidance initiatives are not necessary at present," CFE said, citing a "plethora of existing rules and practices enshrined in EU...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS