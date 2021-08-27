UK To Boost Contactless Payment Limit To £100 In October

Law360, London (August 27, 2021, 1:39 PM BST) -- Britain's financial regulators will allow banks to increase the spending limit for contactless card transactions to £100 (£137) in October, Britain's finance industry body said on Friday, as the country seeks to boost spending and ensure consumers can make payments securely. HM Treasury and the City watchdog have given the OK to plans to raise the contactless payment limit from £45 ($62) to £100, a trade body has said. (iStock) HM Treasury and the Financial Conduct Authority approved plans to raise the contactless payment limit from £45 to £100, trade body UK Finance said. Their decision followed a public consultation and discussion with retailers...

