Pro Say: Forget Insider Trading, Let's Talk 'Shadow Trading'

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 7:02 PM EDT) -- The concept of insider trading is a pretty familiar one — someone takes advantage of private insider knowledge from his or her own company to get rich, usually through the purchase or sale of stock related to his or her own company. But what if that information was used to buy stock in another, separate company? This Week Ep. 213: Forget Insider Trading. Let's Talk About "Shadow Trading." Your browser does not support the audio element. The concept is known as "shadow trading," and it has captured the attention of federal regulators, who are now pursuing a novel lawsuit that claims...

