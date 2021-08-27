Cleary-Led Fintech ION Ups Bid To €2B For Italy's Cerved

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 4:43 PM EDT) -- An affiliate of ION Group said Friday it's sweetened its tender offer for Italian credit rating agency and debt collector Cerved to €1.99 billion (about $2.35 billion) after its original bid was rejected as too low, with help from Cleary and Italian law firm Chiomenti. Castor Bidco SpA said in a statement its new offer of €10.20 per share of Cerved Group SpA, up from its first March 8 bid of €9.50 apiece — worth roughly $2.18 billion — is a premium of more than 53% over its stock price from the 12 months before the offer was originally announced. Castor Bidco...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS