FTC Says Retired Debt Counts Towards Merger Threshold

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 6:05 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission has made another move to tighten its merger review process, advising companies considering whether a transaction needs to be reported that they must account for any retired debt as part of the deal. Acting director of the FTC's Bureau of Competition Holly Vedova said in a blog post on Thursday that companies have been using past informal guidance from the agency to avoid notifying enforcers of certain deals under the Hart-Scott Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act. This guidance, she said, suggested companies can keep deals below the threshold that requires a notice based on the transaction's size by...

