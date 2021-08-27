Former Regions Executive Returns To Maynard In Birmingham

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 2:19 PM EDT) -- One of the founding partners of Maynard Cooper & Gale PC, Fournier J. "Boots" Gale III, who oversaw the expansion of the firm and its emergence as one of the Southeast's leading law firms, has returned to its Birmingham, Alabama, office. According to a press release Tuesday, Gale, who previously served as Maynard's managing shareholder and chairman, has come back after a decade-long stint at Regions Financial Corporation. At Regions, he served as general counsel, senior executive vice president and corporate secretary. Last year, Gale moved to a senior advisory role with Regions, and Tara Ann Plimpton succeeded him as the...

