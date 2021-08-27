Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DC Circ. Sinks Industry Challenge To EPA Wood Heater Rule

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 5:11 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday rejected an industry trade group's challenge to an Obama-era U.S. Environmental Protection Agency rule that tightened requirements for tests used to check compliance with emissions limits on wood heaters.

The Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association had argued that the EPA rule didn't ensure consistent testing protocols and that the agency didn't explain why it began to allow different laboratories to do certification and audit testing. But a unanimous three-judge panel agreed with the EPA that its rule had complied with all legal requirements.

In 2015, the Obama administration updated the regulations for wood heaters, the first...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!