DC Circ. Sinks Industry Challenge To EPA Wood Heater Rule

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 5:11 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday rejected an industry trade group's challenge to an Obama-era U.S. Environmental Protection Agency rule that tightened requirements for tests used to check compliance with emissions limits on wood heaters. The Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association had argued that the EPA rule didn't ensure consistent testing protocols and that the agency didn't explain why it began to allow different laboratories to do certification and audit testing. But a unanimous three-judge panel agreed with the EPA that its rule had complied with all legal requirements. In 2015, the Obama administration updated the regulations for wood heaters, the first...

